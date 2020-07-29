The lockdown/ quarantine has us binging on various shows and Ananya Panday is no different! She took to binging on Project Runway. For the uninitiated, Project Runway is an American reality television series that focuses on fashion designing with the contestants competing to create the best clothes but restricted by time, materials and theme. The show with its phenomenal running for 18 seasons is a must watch for.all fashion lovers! Ananya Panday took some inspiration from the show that focuses on designing but styled herself from some pieces from her wardrobe. The resultant neon green dress teamed with red pumps and accessorized to glory was open for the verdict on her gram. An accompanying glam of natural makeup further upped Ananya's look.

Ananya, armed with a refreshing take on fashion has enchanted us with her sassy style. As she graduated with Karan Johar's Student Of The Year 2 Batch of 2019, Ananya set a firm foot on the fashion grounds with stylists Ami Patel and Sanjay Kumar at the helm of sartorial affairs for the millennial. Here's a closer look at her style. Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor Spice Up Instagram With a Hot Throwback Pic and Their BFF Suhana Khan is All Hearts for It!

Ananya Panday - Natty Neon and Ravishing Red

A sleepless neon green dress, red heels and gold necklaces coupled with glossy pink lips and sleek hair completed her look. Ananya Panday's 'Kinda Classy, Kinda Crazy' Dress Gets a Thumbs Up from Us.

Ananya Panday (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Ananya was last seen in Pati, Patni Aur Woh with Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. She will be seen in Khaali Peeli, an action film directed by Maqbool Khan and produced by Ali Abbas Zafar and Himanshu Mehra with Ishaan Khatter and Jaideep Ahlawat as the antagonist.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 29, 2020 08:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).