Dungarees recently made a comeback a few years back and we had many Bollywood beauties embracing this fad. While the fashion was quick to take an exit, we couldn't help but reminisce about some of these looks that left a lasting impression on our minds. Unlike jeans, dungarees have extra fabric that covers the torso, with straps or suspenders instead of arms. For those unaware, dungarees got their name from the durable "dungri" cloth that originated in India.

While dungarees in jeans are most common, we also have the ones that are made from cotton that are apt for Indian weather. Anushka Sharma preferred wearing dungarees during her pregnancy and we even have an adorable picture of hers in the same. Next, we have some known names like Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon who adorned dungaree fashion while it was still relevant. You can style your dungarees with either a t-shirt that you wear inside or even a bralette to add some extra oomph factor to it. If you are among those who still like wearing dungarees, irrespective of whether they are trending or not, we have some chic looks that you can seek inspiration from.

Let's take a look.

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Pooja Hegde

Pooja Hegde (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani (Photo Credits: Instagram)

