A city-bred girl that she is, Bhumi Pednekar has carved a niche to portray rustic roles with a rare earnest and brilliance. Off-screen, the affable, bubble girl packs an energetic punch with her one-of-a-kind style. Pulling off all that's in vogue and making it work for her petite frame, Bhumi has earmarked a signature glam of nude makeup and soft wavy hair. While experimenting with varied stylist sensibilities is how a versatile fashion arsenal results, Bhumi has had her fair share of brickbats and bouquets for her bold styles. With her carefully curated knack for drapes, silhouettes, fabrics, and cuts that flatter her frame perfectly in place, Bhumi made a compelling case for the wardrobe, classic summer staple of white. A chic ruffle poplin co-ord set by Dalida Ayach Boutique hugged Bhumi's svelte frame. A hot summer day, a holiday mood demands this kind of chic white vibe. Bhumi upped the look with signature glam, a minimalist lover with maximal glamour is how she is and rolls!

We are perennially on the lookout for celebrity-inspired styles to be bookmarked into holiday style. Here is a closer look at the tempting white #OOTD, from Bhumi's versatile fashion arsenal.

Bhumi Pednekar - Chic in White

It was a white ruffle poplin co-ord set by Dalida Ayach Boutique, open-toed sandals, subtle makeup and a wavy one side pinned hairdo.

Bhumi Pednekar (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Bhumi was last seen as Kajal Yadav aka Kitty in Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare with Konkona Sen Sharma.

