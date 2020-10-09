Hina Khan's Bigg Boss 14 journey looking delightfully inspiring if nothing else. While she's inside making the most of her experience and seniority while also playing a fair game, she's also busy making some ravishing appearances that are hard to ignore. Besides weaving beautiful magic with her traditional six yards in the past, Hina's new outing sees her decked up in a pretty traditional ensemble from the house of Picchika. The outfit is charming but so is the name wearing it and if we're being honest, she's adding an extra touch of 'wow' to it. Hina Khan Soaking in her Own Sunshine in this Yellow Sakshi Khetterpal Outfit for Bigg Boss 14 (View Pics).

Speaking of her outfit, Hina slipped into a traditional white printed outfit and looked like a million bucks. She paired her simple #ootn with an elegant choker necklace and that's about it. She further paired her look with mauve lips, winged eyeliner, curled eyelashes, well-defined brows and a messy bun to go with. Hina's styling certainly amplified the aesthetics of her outfit and the final outcome was all things stunning and majestic if we can say. Yo or Hell No? Hina Khan's Denim Separates by MellowDrama for Bigg Boss 14.

Hina Khan's New Look Inside Bigg Boss 14 House

Hina Khan inside BB 14 (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Hina's one too many avatars inside the BB house are making us miss the good old days when she was inside as a contestant. Hina was definitely a strong contender and her style file was hard to replicate. We hope she never stops slaying and that her appearances this season continue to boggle our minds.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 09, 2020 11:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).