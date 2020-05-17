Cannes 2019 Throwback! Priyanka Chopra Celebrates One Year Of Her Debut On The Prestigious Carpet With a Beautiful Montage (Watch Video)

Priyanka at Cannes 2019 (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra is right now in a total throwback mode as she has been posting about her at-work memories quite often. The actress is pretty much active on the social media platforms and her pictures and videos always create a stir. The latest one is a special virtual celebration of completing a year at Cannes Film Festival 2019. It was her first appearance on the prestigious red carpet alongside Nick Jonas, hence the montage video is equally beautiful.

In the video, we see all her looks and some of the much-loved pictures of hers from Cannes. Her debut at the 72nd Cannes International Film Festival was an ultimate hit amongst the fashion lovers. Her looks in Roberto Cavalli gown and Georges Hobeika gown turned out to be one of the best ones. She and Nick even had mushy red carpet moments here. Check out the video below.

Priyanka and Nick At Cannes 2019

It will be for the first time that Cannes Films Festival will not take place. The hype around the festival and its fashion element has always been sky-high. Other Bollywood actresses as Sonam Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are regulars here. In fact, Cannes 2019 was not just a fine debut for PC but also for Indian TV star, Hina Khan. But this year, due to coronavirus pandemic, the fest is not seeing any light of the day as of now. We hope to see the mega event later!