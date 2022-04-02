Don't be mistaken, Chaitra Navratri isn't the one that we usually celebrate during the months of September or October. Though similar, the festival that we celebrate while playing garba or dandiya comes during the 'Ashwin' month of the Hindu calendar and this one falls during the 'Chaitra's month. Many Indian families consider these nine days to be extremely auspicious and holy. And while you may be unaware of it, you can always learn about it and deck up in style to celebrate it. Happy Chaitra Navratri 2022 Wishes & Greetings For Family: WhatsApp Messages, GIFs, Images, SMS, HD Wallpapers & Quotes For Chaitra Sukhladi.

Since it's a traditional Indian festival, one may expect you to dress up traditionally. And for ladies who are particularly looking for outfits that they can flaunt during Chaitra Navratri 2022, we have some solid ideas. Right from Sara Ali Khan's traditional sharara to Priyanka Chopra Jonas' simple but elegant saree, there are tons of options to choose from and so many names to seek inspiration from. So, what are waiting for? Let's delve into the ethnic wardrobe of our Bollywood beauties and start bookmarking some of their best conventional looks. Chaitra Navratri 2022 Mehndi Design Images: Easy and New Mehandi Patterns and Beautiful Goddess Durga Mehndi Tattoo For The Nine-Day Festival (Watch Videos).

Alia Bhatt's Pristine White and Gold Saree

Katrina Kaif's Blush Pink Saree

Madhuri Dixit's Bright Yellow Sharara Set

Kangana Ranaut's Gorgeous Kanjeevaram Saree

Kajal Aggarwal's Elegant Anarkali

Athiya Shetty's Banarasi Lehenga Choli

Suhana Khan's Classic Red Saree

We hope our divas were able to solve all your queries and motivate you to pick the right outfit for Chaitra Navratri. So, go ahead and start flaunting all your pretty designs.

