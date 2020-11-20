November is a month full of occasions, as, after Diwali, it is Chhath Puja that is celebrated by Indians. And festivities without wearing the best outfit is not at all accepted, right? So, here we are going to give you a few style options that you can opt while visiting the ghats for puja on the auspicious occasion. Keeping in mind your concern that one wants to look glam, but at the same time look decent and not over the top at the ghats, we have some amazing fashion inspo for you. Well, celebrities have been our ultimate guide to the 'what to wear' question and that's exactly what we are going to do today. Happy Chhath Puja 2020 Greetings & HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Surya Dev & Chhathi Maiya Photos, Wallpapers & Messages to Wish on Chhath Mahaparv.

Right from Hina Khan's striking outfit, Monalisa's simple traditional outfit to Shraddha Kapoor's pretty in pink attire, there are many options to choose from. Chhath Puja comprises of two kinds, Usha Arghya, which is performed before sunrise and Sandhya Arghya, which is done in the evening. And so keeping all these things in mind, we are about to serve you five looks that will make heads turn this festive season. Check it out. Chhath Puja 2020 Start & End Dates: When Is Nahay-Khay, Lohanda-Kharna, Sandhya & Usha Arghya? Full Schedule, Shubh Muhurat & Puja Vidhi, Here Is Everything to Know About the Sun God Festival.

Let's Start With Monalisa Giving You The Option To Wear Red During The Puja!

Nothing Beats The Aura Of This Sharara Set By Hina Khan!

Incase You Don't Want To Experiment And Stay OG When It Comes To Chhath Puja, Learn It From Rani Chatterjee!

Shraddha Kapoor In An Anita Dongre Outfit!

Vaani Kapoor's Simply Gorgeous Salwar-Suit!

We wanted to pick striking as well as wearable clothes for you to wear on chhath puja. Remember, this is just fashion inspiration, you can add and minus style as per own convenience. So, which celeb look are you aping while visiting the ghats? Tell us in the comment section below. Stay tuned!

