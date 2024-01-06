Deepika Padukone is a sight for sore eyes in her traditional six yards, right? We believe no one nails a saree as well as Deepika, thanks to her tall and lean frame and a persona that's beyond charming. With the help of her ace stylist, Shaleena Nathani, DP picks some of the best designs from some amazing labels including Sabyasachi and Raw Mango. On days when she needs to attend a formal event or grace an important occasion, trust Deepika to pick a saree that will make you admire her like never before. Deepika Padukone's Outfits from All Koffee with Karan Seasons: Check Out How Her Styling Has Evolved On The Show!

Now while she loves her saree a bit too much, the Cocktail actress also loves her full-sleeve blouses just as much. It won't be wrong to say that DP is obsessed with full sleeves regarding her blouses. It could be a sign of comfort or simply the designs that she falls in love with but full-length sleeve blouses sure have a special place in her wardrobe. We have curated a list of times when Padukone has strutted in style in these different designs and it's time we share it with our beloved readers. On that note, let's check out all the good times when Deepika picked her saree blouse with full-length sleeves. Deepika Padukone, Kiara Advani's Tote Bags That We're Personally Eyeing!

Pretty in Saree

Deepika Padukone (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Always Charming

She Loves These Blouses, Really!

Always Gorgeous

Ethereal!

Yellow Yellow Oh-so-Hot Fellow

The Obsession Will Continue

Now that we have proved our point, do you agree with us? Yes or yes?

