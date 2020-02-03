Deepika Padukone's Uber Chic Airport Style Is Worth Stealing! (View Pics)

Deepika Padukone (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Deepika Padukone is right now on the top of her game, thanks to the multiple movies she is indulged in. However, the actress sure knows how to set one's heart on fire with the amazing 'airport looks!' She is touted to have the perfect paparazzi face and by now we kind of agree to that! With a flash of a smile and a perfect attire, her latest airport look is worth stealing. Man Vs Wild: Deepika Padukone and Virat Kohli to Walk Into the Woods With Bear Grylls After Akshay Kumar and RajiniKanth?.

The dimpled actress was seen in a cool blue and black attire that totally suits the weather of the Mumbai right now. She wore a crisp white tank top and knotted it till above the waist. She paired this with a baggy pair of blue jeans and a pair of pitch-black sneakers. She then used an oversized blue-black jacket that accentuated the look. With her customary shades on, she made a dashing appearance here. Check out the pics below.

Baggy Pants and Knotted Top Style

Deepika Is All Smiles at the Airport

On the work front, after Chhapaak, she has certain interesting projects lined up. One of them is the official Bollywood remake of The Intern. She will work with her Love Aaj Kal co-star Rishi Kapoor in this film and the hype is real. On the other hand, she has one multi starrer film in her kitty too. This will be directed by Shakun Batra and will star Gully Boy actor Siddhant Chaturvedi as well as Ananya Panday in the lead. DP is one person to look out for if you are eager about new film announcements!