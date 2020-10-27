The dainty millennial may be a few films old but with respect to style, she has a refined experience from all those years of being a supermodel. With her go-to fashion stylist, Namita Alexander, the duo ring in some fine sartorial affairs that are accompanied by a flawless beauty game. Her individualistic style is simple, elegant, sophisticated and ladylike but Diana also never shies from experimenting. Her thriving underlying element for all styled is minimal chicness with an innate understanding of silhouettes, cuts and hues that flatter her tall frame. It is for these and other reasons that Diana Penty is a certified style chameleon. A recent style of hers featured a Saaksha and Kinni maxi dress whilst raising awareness about breast cancer, sponsored by the cosmetic giant Estee Lauder. Needless to say, her pink mood struck a chord.

Here's a closer look. Diana Penty Is Like Sunshine on a Rainy Day in a Jumpsuit!

Diana Penty - In Mood For Some Pink

A Saaksha and Kinni micro pleated ikat print chiffon maxi dress worth Rs.20,000 was paired off with sleek hair and nude glam. Diana Penty Allures With a Brilliant Monochrome Casual on Fleek Throwback Picture With Oodles of Simplicity!

Diana Penty (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Diana was last seen in Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi as Harpreet Happy Kaur, a sequel to the 2016 film Happy Bhag Jayegi. She made a special appearance in the song Sheher Ki Ladki for Khandaani Shafakhana. She will be seen in Shiddat: Journey Beyond Love, an upcoming romantic drama film directed by Kunal Deshmukh, sharing screen space with Radhika Madan, Sunny Kaushal, Mohit Raina.

