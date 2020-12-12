She charmed us from the word go! Genelia Deshmukh, always gorgeous, now a cute mommy to two boys is slaying the scene with her one-of-a-kind fashion mood. Giving the homegrown labels a chic shout out, Genelia's recent style had us crushing on her all over again! The style featuring a dual-toned, yellow-black wrap dress from Select and You was tres chic and aptly aided with subtle makeup and strappy heels. Enlisting her name into the wave of new-age fashion influence, what sets her apart from the overrated celebrity closets is relevance and relatability. She does easy styles from homegrown labels that are also wallet-friendly. Intent on retaining that quintessential cute-girl-next-door image, Genelia has crafted a fine fashion arsenal that features silhouettes, hues and cuts that only flatter her petite frame.

Genelia, with her rapturous smile, dazzles us every time she steps out. Her playful banter and cutesy romance updates with hubby Ritesh Deshmukh are always engaging. Here is a closer look at Genelia's sunshine moment. Genelia Deshmukh Birthday Special: 10 Pictures Of The Actress That Are All Things Cute, Chic And Charming.

Genelia D'Souza - Sunshine Chic

A yellow black wrap dress was paired with strappy black heels by Charles & Keith, jewellery by Curio Cottage. Pulled back hair and subtle makeup completed her look. When Genelia Deshmukh Had a Sassy Boss Babe Moment in Candy Hued Stripes!

Genelia Deshmukh (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Genelia had made a cameo appearance in the song, Ghevun Taak in the Marathi film, Mauli with Ritesh Deshmukh.

