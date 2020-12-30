No wonder, she is one of the most followed women on Instagram! Georgina Rodríguez’s social media handle is fashion and everything love. At times, enjoying some family times, or private moments with beau Cristiano Ronaldo or giving major fashion goals, Georgina’s Insta continues to provide glimpses of her luxurious lifestyle. The Spanish model is currently celebrating Ronaldo’s Footballer of the Century win in UAE and ruling social media. Casual, comfy, yet chic, the Spanish model’s chill style at the country in the Middle East is millennia fashion at its best. Here we bring you some pictures of the Ronaldo’s sweetheart who is winning everyone with her gorgeous fashion.

Ronaldo and Georgina are in Dubai as the footballer won the ultimate prize in football at the Dubai Globe Soccer Awards. For the grand event, she wore a red-shimmering dress with a sequinned embellishment. After winning the gong, the footballer thanked his girlfriend for her love and support. Our hearts melt for the power couple! Georgina’s Instagram handle is a window into her glam life with Ronaldo and fans are often treated with sexy snaps by the Spanish beauty. And of course, they generate millions of likes, and her followers are increasing each day.

The couple celebrated Christmas in Dubai along with the kids. After Ronaldo’s big win, Georgina shared pictures of herself, casually chilling on the sofa, watching Netflix and seemingly enjoying some me-time! Her casual and chic appearance is millennial fashion at its best.

See Pics!

Chilling in Style!

Georgina’s Instagram is filled with snapshots of her amazing lifestyle. And one of the perks being with a superstar footballer is the incredible holidays you get to spend on. There are so many pictures and videos of the couple chilling in a private yacht, different countries, beaches, and family time.

