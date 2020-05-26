Hanifa’s Virtual Fashion Show Got 3D Models Walking The Runway! African Designer Anifa Mvuemba Launches the Pink Label Congo Collection, Shows The Future of Fashion Show in Viral Video

Hanifa’s Virtual Fashion Show Got 3D Models Walking The Runway (Photo Credits: Video Screengrab/ hanifaofficial/ Instagram)

So you thought the pandemic could put a halt in creativity? Let this African fashion label, Hanifa teach you how to go innovative amid the lockdown. Fashion designer Anifa Muvuemba had to debut her latest Pink Label Congo collection. With the world significantly being confined indoors, Muvuemba just changed the game by launching her latest collections virtually with 3D fashion show on Hanifa’s Instagram IGTV. Yes, the digital models sashayed down the runway with the designer’s outfits draped on headless, three-dimensional bodies. Could that be any better? We guess, no! Muvuemba’s virtual fashion show gained the spotlight online, and everyone praised her innovative idea to launch her collection, showing the world the future of fashion show. Thousands have viewed the IGTV video, and it’s there on Hanifa’s official Instagram profile, in case you missed it! London Fashion Week 2020 Sees Designer Face Masks As Necessity Amid Coronavirus Fear.

We are currently living in a world where we do not know what the future holds for the fashion industry or fashion shows. Several upcoming fashion shows have cancelled or postponed their events because of the pandemic. And brands are focussing on creating designs of what fashion will look like post the lockdown. Amid all this, Muvuemba came up with this brilliant idea to launch her latest collection virtually. However, she has been planning for such a show, for quite some time now, even before coronavirus significantly impacted the global clothing industry. COVID-19 Infected Vietnamese Heiress, Nga Nguyen Attended Milan Fashion Week in Paris.

In an interview with Teen Vogue, Muvuemba said, “Designing content using 3D models and now an entire collection has been a complete game changer for me. It actually requires an even greater amount of attention-to-detail for the clothes to fit and look just right.” She added, “The news came out about how serious things were and I started to feel a bit anxious about everything going on. I started feeling like maybe it would be insensitive to create and share a new collection online while people were facing very difficult realities.”

Watch Video of Hanifa's Virtual Fashion Show

Mvuemba’s collection represents Congo, the Central African country where she is from. She wants to celebrate the beauty of Congo while drawing attention to the issues faced by people in the locale. The Pink Label Congo collection featured pants and dresses in vibrant colours. Spectators describe the show as the future of runway fashion.