London Fashion Week 2020 Sees Designer Face Masks As Necessity Amid Coronavirus Fear, Watch Video

Coronavirus fear has reached the London Fashion Week 2020. Hand sanitizer and face masks were reportedly everywhere as the five-day event kicked off on February 14 after the deadly virus was confirmed to have hit the UK capital city. Models and residents arrived at the show wearing stylish fashion masks, matching with their overall look. Some wore decorated ones; others donned designer pastel-hued versions. The coronavirus fear was everywhere at the prestigious fashion show. Video capturing this fashion moments at the opening ceremony surfaced online and soon face masks were dubbed as “hot item” at London Fashion Week. Instagram Influencers Cash on Coronavirus Outbreak Crisis, Get Slammed For Turning Face Masks Into Fashion Accessories.

Ahead of the event, the British Fashion Council (BFC) reported that this year’s attendance at the London Fashion week could go down amid the coronavirus spread. But the show must go on for the celebrities, fashion buyers, magazine editors and social media influencers in attendance. The annual gathering is taking precautions against the spread of the virus by taking “hygiene” a priority. The chief executive opened the 2020 London Fashion Week by stating that “thoughts are with those affected by coronavirus, unable to travel.”

London is not the first city where face masks have become a necessity. Several New York Fashion Week attendees were also captured covering their mouths with face masks. The coronavirus outbreak has forced the cancellation of many international businesses gatherings. Many fashion designers and influencers from China will not attend the event in London. Besides, Shanghai Fashion Week, which was to be held at the end of March, has also been postponed to an undisclosed date.