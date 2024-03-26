Actress Hina Khan has shared a glimpse of her 'simple and elegant' traditional look, shelling ethnic fashion goals to her huge fandom. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay fame actress, who enjoys 19.1 million followers on Instagram, shared a series of pictures wearing an ethnic suit. Hina Khan Definitely Looks Hotter than the Desert That She's Posing In (View Pics).

Hina is donning a beige-coloured kurta, matching palazzos with golden embroidery work on it. She paired the suit with a magenta-pink-coloured heavily embroidered dupatta. For the makeup, she opted for-- matte pink lips, black eyeliner, mascara, thick brows, and blushed cheeks. She kept her straight hair open. For the accessories, she sported golden and pink jhumkas and a ring.

Hina Khan's Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝑯𝒊𝒏𝒂 𝑲𝒉𝒂𝒏 (@realhinakhan)

The post is captioned as: "Fit check.. Simple and elegant... Traditional wear never goes wrong..." She gave the tune of the song 'Aap Ki Ankhon Mein Kuch', by Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar. A fan commented on the post and said, "Akshara miss you", referring to her character in the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Another fan said: "Looking gorgeous". Meanwhile, Hina will be next seen in the English and Hindi bilingual movie Country of Blind. She was recently featured in a romantic music video titled “Halki Halki Si” alongside Munawar Faruqui.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 26, 2024 06:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).