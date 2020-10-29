Kajal Aggarwal is gearing up for her D-day and pictures from pre-wedding festivities are already viral on the internet. After sharing a picture from her Mehendi ceremony, Kajal's pictures from her Haldi function are now all over social media and we must say, she's one charming bride-to-be. Kajal's wedding announcement was rather sudden but we are excited to see her as a bride and all her multiple looks from different ceremonies. Bride-to-Be Kajal Aggarwal Shares a Happy Pic From Her Mehendi Ceremony, Looks Stunning in a Desi Outfit!

In her pictures form Haldi ceremony, Kajal can be seen decked up in a yellow traditional suit. She has further accessorised her look with floral jewellery and it's perfectly going with her getup. We bet she would make for a resplendent bride on her D-day and these pictures from her pre-wedding ceremonies are proof of it. From wearing green on Mehendi to yellow for haldi, Kajal is sticking to being a traditional bride with a contemporary wardrobe. And that makes us wonder if she'd pick red or something different for the wedding ceremony. Kajal Aggarwal-Gautam Kitchlu Wedding: 5 Ethnic Looks Of The South Actress That Prove She Will Be a Beautiful Bride (View Pics).

Kajal Aggarwal's Pictures from Haldi Ceremony

Kajal Aggarwal's haldi ceremony (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kajal will marry entrepreneur Gautam Kitchlu on October 30 in Mumbai. The ceremony will be a very intimate affair with only close friends and family members in attendance. The actress had earlier confirmed her wedding news on social media by saying, I thank you all for all the love you have showered upon me over the years and we seek your blessings as we embark upon this incredible new journey. I will still continue doing what I cherish the most - entertaining my audience - now, with a whole new purpose and meaning. Thank you for your unending support."

We're super excited for this new chapter of her life and here's wishing her a happy married life in advance.

