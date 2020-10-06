South actress Kajal Aggarwal is getting married! Yes, the happy news was shared by the star herself and fans are damn excited about the same! In her Instagram post, she revealed that she is getting hitched to Gautam Kitchlu on 30 October 2020. As the actress revealed her wedding plans now, we cannot help but wonder what will she choose for her pre wedding as well as wedding ceremonies. It’s Official! Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu to Tie the Knot on October 30 in Mumbai.

Photo-shoot at a wedding is the IT thing now. Hence, the brides always make sure to give their best shot to make it memorable. This also has them choose varied ethnic attires and looks according to what the ceremony is. So, here, we have taken 5 pics of the actress wearing ethnic.

Kajal In Pink Ethnic

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajal Aggarwal (@kajalaggarwalofficial) on Aug 23, 2020 at 9:47am PDT

Kajal In Blue Saree

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajal Aggarwal (@kajalaggarwalofficial) on Mar 7, 2020 at 5:59am PST

Kajal In Magical Maroon Lehenga

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajal Aggarwal (@kajalaggarwalofficial) on Feb 1, 2020 at 4:42am PST

Kajal In The Tangy Combination of Orange and Pink!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajal Aggarwal (@kajalaggarwalofficial) on Nov 24, 2019 at 9:45am PST

Kajal Giving Cool Bride Vibes

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajal Aggarwal (@kajalaggarwalofficial) on Jul 23, 2019 at 8:16am PDT

We can't wait for the actress to wear all the fancy wear on her D-day. Which one was your favourite from this? Do let us know in the comments section below.

