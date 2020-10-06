South actress Kajal Aggarwal is getting married! Yes, the happy news was shared by the star herself and fans are damn excited about the same! In her Instagram post, she revealed that she is getting hitched to Gautam Kitchlu on 30 October 2020. As the actress revealed her wedding plans now, we cannot help but wonder what will she choose for her pre wedding as well as wedding ceremonies. It’s Official! Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu to Tie the Knot on October 30 in Mumbai.
Photo-shoot at a wedding is the IT thing now. Hence, the brides always make sure to give their best shot to make it memorable. This also has them choose varied ethnic attires and looks according to what the ceremony is. So, here, we have taken 5 pics of the actress wearing ethnic.
Kajal In Pink Ethnic
Kajal In Blue Saree
Kajal In Magical Maroon Lehenga
Kajal In The Tangy Combination of Orange and Pink!
Kajal Giving Cool Bride Vibes
We can't wait for the actress to wear all the fancy wear on her D-day. Which one was your favourite from this? Do let us know in the comments section below.
