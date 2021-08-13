Kamya Punjabi needs no intro! From starring in serials like Maryada: Lekin Kab Tak? to Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, she has played many roles which only a few would dare to do. If that's not enough, she also participated in Bigg Boss 7 and showed her boss-lady side to fans. Having said that, what people do not notice is that she also is a stunner in the style department. A scroll through her Instagram and it tells a fashionable tale. On August 13, 2021, as Kamya turns are a year older, what a better day to highlight her style elegance. Bigg Boss 14: Kamya Punjabi Advices Abhinav Shukla to Let Rubina Dilaik Be Herself and ‘Stop Spoiling Her Game’ (View Tweet).

The best part about the actress is that she does not try to go over-the-top when it comes to her style shenanigans and nor plays it safe. From her shaadi ka lehenga, six-yards to western wear, she knows what will suit her. And so, let’s have a look at some of the best couture from Kamya’s closet. So, let's get started. Bigg Boss 14 Survival Tips: From Gauahar Khan to Kamya Punjabi, Ex-Contestants Share Secrets to Last in the House.

Kamya’s Wedding Trousseau in Shade Rust!

Mini Dress in White It Is!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kamya Shalabh Dang (@panjabikamya)

Anarkali With Matching Jewellery!

Go Bold Or Go Home!

Loving The Colour Combo!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kamya Shalabh Dang (@panjabikamya)

White And Deep Purple = Perfect Blend!

The Contrast That Screams Wow!

Stunning in a Six-Yard!

View this post on Instagram ❤️ Jai Deva #mine A post shared by Kamya Shalabh Dang (@panjabikamya) on Sep 2, 2019 at 1:39am PDT

The Seductress In A Lehenga-Choli!

Saree is a Girl's Best Friend!

View this post on Instagram Better together ❤️ @shalabhdang A post shared by Kamya Shalabh Dang (@panjabikamya) on Feb 29, 2020 at 9:22pm PST

Serving Glam!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kamya Shalabh Dang (@panjabikamya)

That's it, guys! These are some of the wow fashion moments from the television star's wardrobe. Meanwhile, it was in the month of February 2020 when she got married to the love of her life Shalabh Dang in quite an intimate affair. LatestLY wishes the actress a great birthday this year. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 13, 2021 08:25 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).