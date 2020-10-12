Kylie Jenner's social media obsession cannot be even. The makeup mogul who boasts of having a huge social media family is also the highest earning celeb on Instagram. She charges a whopping amount for every collaboration and on days when she isn't encouraging paid promotions, Kylie is busy setting her feed on fire, one picture at a time. From holiday pictures to her casual outings in her Rolls Royce, Kylie's one too many uploads have taken the social media by storm in the past couple of months. Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster Are the Most Fashionable Mother-Daughter Pair on Instagram, These 5 Photos Are Proof!

For the ones who are still obsessing over her sailor outfit or the one where she dazzled in matching separates, Kylie has a new addition in this sequined peach outfit. Jenner took to her Instagram account to share new pictures in her little peach Versace dress and we are sold. She further paired her look with curled eyelashes, winged eyeliner, nude lips, pink cheeks, matching eyelids and hair tied in a high ponytail. With no major jewellery but just a pair of ear studs and bracelet, Kylie allowed her outfit to do all the talking. Kylie Jenner Birthday Special: When it Comes to Her, Bold is the New Beautiful (View Pics).

Check Out Kylie Jenner's New Pictures

Kylie Jenner (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kylie's newest outfit is setting some millennial fashion goals if nothing else. For the ones who are done with black and need a new colour to obsesses over, Jenner has just approved a shade for y'all. Whoever thinks it's a day colour should probably ditch his old school thoughts. We have a no question policy for anything that has Kylie Jenner's approval.

