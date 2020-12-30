Mouni Roy has posted a series of black and white pictures on her Instagram. She is wearing black hot pants and a bralette, which she has bedazzled with a mesh cover. A beautiful ensemble. She has been clicked by the celebrated photographer, Subi Samuel, here. Certainly, the photographer was able to bring the best out of Mouni. Her hair is a little ruffled, which is adding an edge to her look. The poses she has stricken in the pics spell attitude. Mouni and the colour black go so well. The fact that the pics are in black and white makes it more charming. She is standing barefoot in the pics. Mouni Roy’s Metallic Mini Dress Is Perfect for a Homebound NYE 2021!

On the work front, Mouni is quite a busy bee. She got stuck in Dubai at a friend's place after India announced national lockdown to curb the pandemic. The actress was one of the firsts to resume shooting after the restrictions were eased and she starred in London Confidential, a film about uncovering a Chinese conspiracy behind the pandemic. Mouni Roy Sets the Internet on Fire With Her Sizzling Bikini Pics As She Takes Us Into Her ‘Sweet Life’.

Check Out Mouni's Posts Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

And There's More:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

Take A Deep Breath

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

She has also shot for the fantasy film, Brahmastra, which stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in the lead roles. The movie directed by Ayan Mukerji features Mouni playing a negative role, reportedly.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 30, 2020 07:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).