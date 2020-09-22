This millennial girl is the cover girl of Aza magazine this month! The special feature extolling her to be humble, warm and self-made despite an impressive body of work in commercials, television and films. Playing muse to some of the most stunning and embellished Indian couture creations, Mrunal reminisces about her life before and after vaulting into success. While her resume is diverse, versatile and remarkable, Mrunal is all about experimenting with platforms with films like Love Sonia, Super 30, Batla House, web-series of Baahubali: Before the Beginning, television show Kumkum Bhagya to her credit. A lithe frame, generous smile and short hairstyle perfectly in sync with a carefully curated fashion arsenal, sees her pull off any given style for every mood. She never shies from pulling off bold silhouettes, plunging necklines, subtle or bold hues, traditional and contemporary vibes. Having faced her share of struggles, Mrunal never gives up, an attitude withstands it all!

This special edition pays an ode to why the couture culture isn’t cancelled. On the contrary, its prominence has heightened with focus on high-quality handcrafted creations that can be treasured and passed down to generations. The photoshoot lensed by Tejas Nerurkar, styled by Priyanka Castellino with hair game helmed by Laksh Singh and makeup by Lochan Thakur. Here’s a closer look. Mrunal Thakur Revisits the Pink City With a Brilliantly Curated, Colourful Fashion Game for Travel + Leisure Magazine!

The cover has Mrunal flaunting ivory and beige embellished lehenga and contrasting jewellery by Manish Malhotra. Bold red lips and pulled back hair completed her look.

A blue embellished lehenga by Anushree Reddy with earrings by Neha Goel, a haath phool by Moh Maya, and necklace by Masaya. Wavy hair and subtle nude glam completed her look.

A green-toned embellished saree by Manish Malhotra with a maang tika, bangles, centre-parted wavy hair and subtle makeup completed her look.

A red lehenga by Jayanti Reddy was paired with opulent jewellery of earrings, bangles, haath phool and necklace. Wavy hair and subtle makeup completed her look.

An Aisha Rao multi-coloured gown with earrings, bracelet, a wavy updo and minimal makeup completed her look. Mrunal Thakur Birthday Special: Whipping Up a Brilliant Style Storm, Versatile Chic Is Just Another Virtue of Her Fashion Arsenal!

On the professional front, Mrunal will be seen in Jersey, a sports drama with Shahid Kapoor and Pankaj Kapur and in Toofan with Farhan Akhtar, Paresh Rawal and Isha Talwar. She will be also be seen in Aankh Micholi, a comic film with Abhimanyu Dassani.

