Navratri is here, bringing the much-awaited festive period for praying to different forms of Maa Durga and seeking their blessings for a prosperous life ahead. Sharad Navratri, which falls in the Shukla Paksha of Ashwin month, started on September 26, 2022, and will be celebrated till October 5, 2022. The nine-day celebration is significant in the western states of India like Gujarat, Maharashtra, etc. Meanwhile, Durga Puja 2022 will begin on October 1, Saturday in West Bengal. All nine days of Sharad Navratri are celebrated in distinct ways with one colour being chosen for all the festivities that revolve around the traditional occasion. The fourth day of Navratri 2022 falls on September 29, Thursday, with people worshipping Maa Kushmanda by wearing yellow as their colour of the day. The bright colour is known to bring happiness, warmth and sunshine. But what should you exactly wear on Day 4 of Navratri 2022? Below, find perfect outfits by taking cues from these TV actresses to wear the traditional colour in style. Take a look at Navratri 2022 outfits for Day 4 in yellow. From Shraddha Arya to Disha Parmar, take inspiration from these beauties for the celebrations on this day.

Shraddha Arya in Choli and Lehenga Set

Keep it loud during Navratri celebrations as it’s the ultimate day to bring out your radiance just like Shraddha. Her long choli with an exuberant lehenga made her look magical! The heavy neckpiece grabbed the eyeballs of all those who love wearing something less minimal and more authentic.

Shraddha Arya in Yellow Lehenga

Disha Parmar in Beautiful Suit

An apt choice for the traditional festivities that demand some glitter and glow! Disha’s embellished kurta with dupatta flaunts the ethnic style most elegantly.

Disha Parmar in Yellow Kurta Set

Surbhi Chandna in Ruffled Saree and Dazzling Waist Belt

The actress is definitely oozing grace in this stunning outfit. The stylish saree got a heavy look by teaming up with an embellished blouse and a dazzling waist belt. The statement jewellery amped up her ensemble beautifully. Navratri Colours 2022 List With Dates: Colours To Wear on 9 Days of September-October Navratri and Take Blessings of Maa Durga in Traditional Style

Surbhi Chandna in Yellow Saree

Hina Khan in Sharara Set

What a fashionable look it would be for Navratri! Hina looks glamorous in this sharara set that is paired with a rich blouse in the same shade. Her long-sleeved jacket looks awesome!

Hina Khan in Yellow Stylish Ensemble

Surbhi Jyoti in Ethnic Suit

Surbhi radiated sheer elegance in her ethnic outfit that looked subtle yet stunning! The golden work at the neckline is taking her outfit to the next level. If you want to keep this Navratri simple, this is your perfect OOTD.

Surbhi Jyoti in Yellow Suit

Celebrate the fourth day of Sharad Navratri 2022 by making your style speak for itself. Be it a heavy lehenga to choose from or a subtle kurta set to wear, you’ll look your best in the beautiful colour. May you and your family get all the happiness and peace that Maa Durga blesses you with. Happy Navratri 2022!

