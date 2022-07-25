Nude photos have recently taken up the trend where actors turned in to create a tide to showcase their hot figures, making fans drool over them completely! Be it Ranveer Singh for a magazine photoshoot or Jennifer Lopez for her birthday post, the celebrities' bold pics have set the internet on fire. Not to mention, the actors look sizzling hot, and their sensual yet courageous charm has ticked another bracket for what was deemed as 'inappropriate' is now a trend allowing them to exhibit themselves without any second thought. So, take a look at the personalities who went the extra mile ahead with their naked photoshoot and created aplomb on social media.

1. JLo

Jennifer Lopez went nude on her 53rd birthday, which she celebrated on July 24, Sunday. The American singer took to Instagram to share a video of herself in different nude poses that she gave for her skincare line, JLo beauty.

JLo's Nude Photoshoot

2. Ranveer Singh

Ranveer is definitely a slayer! How he flaunts his toned body for Paper Magazine's cover is fantastic! The 'Simmba' actor received mixed reactions from the audience as a part of them just loved his audacity while others just took it as a new meme material. Ranveer Singh Goes Nude, Funny Memes Go Viral! Netizens Have Hilarious Response to Bollywood Actor’s Daring Full Monty Act for Paper Magazine.

Ranveer Singh's Nude Photo Shoot

3. Vijay Deverakonda

The South Indian superstar went nude in the poster of his upcoming movie Liger and broke the internet with his jaunty pose that displayed his chiselled physique and six-pack abs like anything! His fandom has gone crazy over his recent photoshoot, which made them go Woah!

Vijay Deverakonda's Goes Nude For His Film's Poster

4. Urfi Javed

She joined the naked trend by posing in a bathtub while covered with rose petals to flash her nude style. Her fierce fashion has always been the talk of the town, and this time, it's no different. She completely stole the show with her sensuous looks and bonny style.

Urfi Javed's Nude Photo Shoot

5. Cardi B

The rapper went naked to launch her then-new single 'Hot Sh*y', which was released on July 1. She looks staggering while striking a stunning pose for the camera. Her mud-covered pics call for all the fire emojis, RN!

Cardi B's Nude Photo Shoot

These actors have undoubtedly tried their best to break the shackles of validity and what is regarded as acceptable by their audience. The nude photo shoot going viral is a sign that people are changing, and so are their beliefs. While one can't comment on the righteousness of such pics that have taken over the internet, the point of them being a subject of discussion is itself an evolution, a trend that these stars are attempting to create.

