She believes in keeping it relevant, raising a sartorial storm with her sleek style play and an affable charm in tow as the mood demands! Whilst at it, Priyanka Chopra Jonas has teamed up with the Hadid sisters’ fashion stylist Mimi Cutrell to spin off a series of one brilliant style after another. As easily and enviably Priyanka has adopted classics and edgy styles, she goes on to school us on keeping things chic, classy and poignant with a signature beauty game to boot. As the newest Creative Advisor for Bon & Viv Spiked Seltzer, Priyanka unveiled a signature summer cocktail, Make Me Blush. She took to announcing this wearing a cute denim dress.

Seasonless styles are always a worthy wardrobe addition! We loved how Priyanka wore this versatile soft denim tunic as a supermini dress. Furthermore, the oversized silhouette makes this a perfect vacation style to flaunt. Here's a closer look at her style. Priyanka Chopra Says 'Coming Soon' As She Sends Out the Final Manuscript of Her Memoir Titled Unfinished.

Priyanka Chopra - Effortless Chic

The 'Sadie' denim tunic by Free People featured a smocked elastic band detailing along the neck and ruffle trim. The dress worth $108(approximately Rs. 8000) was teamed with textured hair and nude natural glam. Priyanka Chopra Birthday Special: A Perpetual Red Carpet Glamazon, Eloquent and Exquisite, She Brings Her Own Sassy Spotlight!

On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra Jonas was last seen in The Sky Is Pink. She will be seen as Ms. Gradenko in the Robert Rodriguez directed film, We Can Be Heroes. She wrapped up the filming of her next film, The White Tiger with Rajkummar Rao. She will also join the cast of the spy series Citadel with Hollywood star Richard Madden, created by The Russo Brothers - Anthony Russo and Joe Russo with The Family Man directors Raj and DK.

