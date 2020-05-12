Rihanna in Lavender Two-Piece Lingerie with a HOT Garter Belt Leaves Fans Gasping For Breath! Check Out Sexy Pics of Bad Gal Riri As She Celebrates 2 Years of Fenty

Rihanna in Lavender Two-Piece Lingerie with a HOT Garter Belt Leaves Fans Gasping For Breath! (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Rihanna's Savage X Fenty turned 2 years old today and Instagram is LIT with pictures of Rihanna in Lavender lingerie that looks super HOT! Bad gal RiRi shared two pictures on her Instagram thanking her fans for their love and support in the past two years and rolled out this purple lingerie set with iridescent lace garter belt. She looked smokin' hot as she posed in the gorgeous two-piece lingerie set. Giving away confident expressions as always, our girl Rihanna gave a shout out to her "incredible supporters". Rihanna Scripts History by Becoming First Woman To Wear Durag on British Vogue Magazine Cover, View Pics of May 2020 Edition.

She captioned her picture with, "New Savage for de gal dem! Wanted to give y’all an extra drop cause we turned 2 years old and you guys have been incredible supporters, believed in our brand, appreciated what we stood for, and Ofcourse bought hella @savagexfenty! Thank you from all of us!" The 27-year-old Barbadian beauty looked incredibly stunning in these pictures for which she chose to leave her beautiful hair loose with bold lips. She wore clunky bracelets for accessories and adorned her fingers with a silver ring. Take a look at the pictures:

Check Out Her Thank You Post

Savage X Fenty is known to celebrate "fearlessness, confidence and inclusivity." It's been two years that the label has been run smoothly by Rihanna. However, in other news, Rihanna's father Ronald Fenty was recently tested positive for coronavirus. Rihanna was checking up on him every day as he struggled with high fevers and also sent him a ventilator. Rihanna's Clara Lionel Foundation had also announced a donation of $5million to COVID-19 relief efforts. Not just this, the foundation has also teamed up with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey for a $4.2 million grant to the Mayor’s Fund for Los Angeles. T