As per TMZ, a man from South Carolina entered Rihanna’s property with an aim to marry her. Reportedly, the man claimed he was there to propose to the singer. Rihanna’s security called the police right away and he was later released after warning. Rihanna Reveals She is Pregnant With Second Child During Super Bowl Halftime Performance (Watch Video).

Check It Out:

Cops were called to Rihanna’s house after a man showed up asking for her hand in marriage, TMZ reports. pic.twitter.com/Di1yHT9nyP — Pop Base (@PopBase) March 23, 2023

