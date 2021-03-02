She is the next Kapoor in line whose fabulous fashion game and a millennial spunk to boot has already garnered a buzz and never ceases to delight. Even before that big debut on the silver screen. Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor’s daughter who has inherited the genetic jackpot of striking beauty, poise and grace, is intent on following her cousins, Rhea, Sonam, Janhvi, Khushi and BFF Ananya Panday on the fashion grounds. A millennial who swears by minimalism, she has carefully curated and mastered a rare knack of measured steps of elegance in all of her appearances. A recent vibe featuring a marbled pantsuit number, put together by her go-to fashion stylist Meagan Concessio had us hooked. Making a case for the oversized pantsuit silhouette but notching it up with a bold glam in tow, Shanaya's style was a gentle coax for 2021 to be a year of pantsuits as opposed to the year of Pjs in 2020.

Shanaya debuted at one of the most exclusive events on Paris’ social calendar, Le Bal, held at the Shangri-La hotel in Paris in 2019. Here's a closer look at Shanaya's pantsuit moment. Shanaya Kapoor’s Latest Photoshoot is Daring, Sexy and Blazing Hot.

Shanaya Kapoor - Pantsuit Chic

A marbled jacket set worth Rs. 41,300 from the Lovebirds Studio featuring a hand marbled, lapelled jacket was paired with hand marbled straight trousers. White Louboutin pumps, a bold glam of dark lips, accentuated eyes and wet textured hair completed her look. Shanaya Kapoor Is All About Being Cute, Classy and a Little Bit of Sassy in Black!

Shanaya Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Shanaya has worked as an assistant director on the Netflix film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl backed by Karan Johar and featuring Janhvi Kapoor in the titular role.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 02, 2021 10:07 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).