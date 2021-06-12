Shilpa Shetty is currently judging Super Dancer Chapter 4 and you know what that means! It simply means witnessing her multiple outings wherein she struts in style while also blowing our minds. After wooing our hearts with her choice of fusion sarees in the past, Shetty is back to grabbing our eyeballs with her recent one. A classic black outfit with silver detailing on it, this outfit of hers exuded all the bohemian vibes for us. Fashion Faceoff: Esha Gupta or Shilpa Shetty - Whose Arpita Mehta Saree is Your Favourite?

Shilpa paired her black blouse with a matching velvet tulip like skirt. The blouse also had an additional part attached to it which served as her 'dupatta'. Shilpa paired her fully embroidered outfit with chunky silver jewellery that completed her attire completely. With a classic nose ring and other bohemian jewellery, she was able to nail her funky look to the hilt. Highlighted cheeks. wavy hair and brown lips completed her look further. Shilpa Shetty Slays in Pink Designer Ensemble, Says ‘Go Pink When You Feel Blue’ (See Pics).

Shilpa Shetty for Super Dancer Chapter 4

Shilpa Shetty (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Shilpa's stunning black outfit belonged to the house of Reeti Aneja. The actress had previously adorned one of her designs and while that didn't strike a chord with us, this one surely did. Styled by Sanjana Batra, this was

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 12, 2021 11:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).