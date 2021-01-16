He graduated with the Class of 2012 and followed it up with quite a few layered roles in varied genres. Easily plucking out virtues of handsome, suave and sexy for himself, Sidharth Malhotra has also gained a fine reputation as a sartorial stunner amongst the fashion aware men of Bollywood who have been upping their style game. He has earned a rare knack to seamlessly own and rock cool boy styles with those cute looks and a sweet smile perfectly in place. He goes on to tap high-street fashion, casual athleisure to tailored cuts deftly - a rare refinement and sophistication that resonates with his personality. He turns a year older today. We briefed up some of his laidback style moments helmed by stylist Nikita Jaisinghani.

Charming his way into our hearts with his candid candour and a dapper style game, his penchant to spruce up even the most basic look with is quite noteworthy. Here's a closer look.

A Gucci printed suit was teamed with a basic white tee. Louboutin sneakers, a dainty necklace and signature glam completed his look.

Sidharth Malhotra Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A Philipp Plein jacket, Commes des Garcons tee and Burberry trousers were paired off with monochrome sneakers by Alexander McQueen. Signature glam accompanied.

Sidharth Malhotra Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A multi-hued look featuring labels like DSquared2, Topman, G Star Raw and Louboutin sneakers was accompanied by Opium sunnies and spiffed up hair.

Sidharth Malhotra Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A burgundy corduroy Karrtik D suit was paired off with a grey tee, sunnies and spiffed up hair.

Sidharth Malhotra Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Asos and Zara separates were teamed up with Jimmy Choo sneakers and Opium shades.

Sidharth Malhotra Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Minimalist dapper always, Sidharth delights with his casualness. Here's wishing him a fabulous birthday and a continued fashion fabulosity for the future.

