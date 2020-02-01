Sonakshi Sinha, When High Octane Glamour With a Monochrome Vibe Has All Those Snazzy Feels!

Sonakshi Sinha in Studio NK for What Women Want radio show with Kareena Kapoor Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

She is effortlessly glamorous and how! Sonakshi has traversed a long way in her cinematic career and her off-screen demeanor. On the fashion front, Sonakshi has never flinched from experimenting with varied nuances of style and is counted amongst the sartorial stunners of B-town. She goes on to give us those seamless style goals with her versatile fashion arsenal. Sonakshi Sinha exemplifies this versatility every time she steps out with her fashion stylist Mohit Rai helming the affairs. Last evening was no exception as Sonakshi strode with an unmistakable air of elegance, confidence, sassiness, and effortless charm- all bundled into one. She made an appearance on Kareena Kapoor Khan's radio show, What Women Want giving the trusty monochrome vibe a spin! It was a Studio NK ensemble featuring a long line blazer, flared pants and a black bustier. She raised the stakes with a flawless and brilliant beauty game.

It is for a reason why when Sonakshi isn’t lighting up the silver screen, she has us hooked to her shenanigans on Instagram. Her early career tidings as a costume designer aid her penchant to opt for outfits and colours that accentuate her form, all whilst being in sync with the contemporary trends and cuts. Here is a closer look.

It was a long line blazer, a black bustier and flared trousers by the Istanbul based label, Studio NK. Snakeskin pumps from Ego, silver-toned jewelry by Accessorize upped the vibe. Sleek hair, subtle makeup featuring pale pink eyelids, nude pink lips and defined eyebrows upped her look. Sonakshi Sinha to Mark her Web Debut in Reema Kagti's Cop Drama Series?

Sonakshi Sinha - Style Cheat Sheet

Exuding a subtle charm with her chicness, Sonakshi Sinha's monochrome vibe is infectious and looks like a must-try. Pretty and Pastel! Sonakshi Sinha Looks Resplendent in her Anamika Khanna Outfit.

On the professional front, Sonakshi Sinha will be seen in Dabangg 3 with Salman Khan. She will be seen as social worker Sunderben Jetha Madharparya in Bhuj: The Pride of India featuring alongside Sanjay Dutt, Nora Fatehi, Sharad Kelkar, Ammy Virk and Pranitha Subhash. A biographical war action film directed, co-produced and written by Abhishek Dudhaiya set during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, it is about the life of IAF Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik, the then in-charge of the Bhuj airport who and his team reconstructed the IAF airbase with the help of 300 local women.The film is scheduled for a release on 14 August 2020.