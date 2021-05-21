Taapsee Pannu is considered to be one of the finest actors in Bollywood. Apart from her brilliant acting skills, she is also known for her unique fashion choices. Being an avid social media user, Taapsee keeps posting her gorgeous pictures to keep her fans hooked. Now, this time, the Pink actress has taken to her Instagram handle to share a few stunning pictures from her latest Vogue photoshoot. The 33-year-old actress continues to be a poster girl for the popular fashion magazine. She has now featured in Vogue’s May-June cover and she is looking extremely beautiful.

Both the pictures of Taapsee have been clicked by photographer Bikramjit Bose and she has been styled by Priyanka Kapadia. In one of the pictures, Taapsee can be seen donning a 'Nooraniyat' sequin slip dress by ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra. The actress can be seen wearing some statement pieces of jewellery to accessorize her look and back brushed her hair to give a kind of wet look. Take a look:

In another picture, Taapsee is undoubtedly looking like a diva. She can be seen wearing a gorgeous blue-hued fringe sequin jacket by Manish Malhotra. To style her look, she has opted for minimal makeup and tied her hair neatly. Take a look:

On the work front, Taapsee has several hit films to her credit like Pink, Mission Mangal, Thappad among others.

In a recent interview with the Vogue, talking about choosing films, Taapsee said, “People now expect my work to be interesting and worth their time, so I can’t do four films a year and look and sound the same in all.” She also added, “Being a female actor I cannot afford to do just one film a year. I wish I had that luxury. But I cannot turn my life upside down for a role.”

Taapsee Pannu will be next seen in films like Looop Lapeta, Rashmi Rocket, Dobaaraa, Haseen Dilruba, Shabaash Mithu among others.

