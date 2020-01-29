Thrifty Style: Kubbra Sait Paints a Pretty Picture in Rainbow Hues and This Style Can Be Yours Too!

Kubbra Sait promoting Jawani Janeman wearing July Issue co-ord set (Photo Credits: Instagram)

We all know her as Kukkoo from Netflix's Sacred Games. A couple of films old, Kubbra catapulted to unfathomed realms of fame with the feisty role, volatile performance and an undeniable spunk. If her on-screen exuberance endeared her endlessly, off-screen too she keeps the tempo going with her shenanigans and a subtle style game. Not the one to hanker behind trends, Kubbra comes across as a non-fussy dresser. She is all set to dazzle us again with her supporting role, playing friend to Saif Ali Khan's character in Jawani Janeman. The feisty actress promoted her upcoming film, Jawani Janeman westing a rainbow-hued co-ord set by the homegrown label, July Issue. A thrifty style that could be yours too to flaunt this spring, Kubbra's minimal vibe is infectious and chic.

Celebrity endorsed styles can now be yours, courtesy some of the thrifty numbers that the celebrities sport these days. Styled by Sanam Ratansi, here is a closer look at Kubbra's promotional style.

Kubbra Sait - Painting a Rainbow

It was a co-ord set by July Issue featuring a cropped top and a slit skirt worth Rs. 9,999. A pair of gold-toned earrings by Olio Stories, nude Christian Louboutin pumps, pulled back hair and subtle makeup completed her look.

Kubbra Sait promoting Jawani Janeman wearing July Issue co-ord set (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Jawani Janeman, a comedy film directed by Nitin Kakkar featuring Saif Ali Khan as a 40-year-old father and debutant Alaya Furniturewala as his daughter, alongside Tabu is scheduled for a release on 31 January 2020. Kubra will also be seen in the Alankrita Shrivastava directed comedy satirical film, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare with Konkona Sen Sharma and Bhumi Pednekar.