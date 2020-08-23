Vaani Kapoor! She wooed us as the girl-next-door back with Shudh Desi Romance (2013). But sprung back as a bombshell, with an attitude, zeal and persona to boot! It would be safe to say that Vaani Kapoor exudes sultry and sassy vibes as nobody else can. A Yash Raj Films (YRF) find, Vaani has traversed a long way from her debut to Frenching it up and pulling all the glamour plugs in Befikre to being a seductress spy in War. On the fashion front, this dropping metamorphosis was aptly complemented with a minimalist style sensibility with Vaani maintaining the temperament with an all-time chicness and sartorial shenanigans that include experimenting and going all out. Vaani never fails to pull off those bold hues, risqué cuts, unconventional silhouettes and dangerous plunges with equal and enviable aplomb. On numerous occasions, she has displayed an affinity for fuss-free, chic and preppy style vibes seamlessly incorporating vogues and upping their looks with equally stunning beauty and hair game.

A fit and fabulous beauty, Vaani with her toned abs, lithe frame and oodles of oomph is back to doing what she does the best – SLAY! Vaani turns a year older today. We rounded up a brief fashion capsule of some of her recent and stunning style moments. Here's a closer look. Vaani Kapoor Goes Desi Glam Chic in a Falguni and Shane Peacock Ensemble!

Styled by Mohit Rai, Vaani flaunted a Manish Malhotra intricately embroidered saree with a thin-strapped low neck blouse. Earrings by Diosa, textured waves and subtle glam sealed her deal for the Filmfare Awards 2020.

Vaani Kapoor Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Filmfare Technical Awards 2020 saw Vaani stun in a black off-shoulder Gaby Charbachy gown with jewellery by Anmol, shimmery eyelids, nude lips and textured waves.

Vaani wore a plunge neck-deep navy embellished georgette gown with a dramatic trail from label JULIE by Julie Shah. A dainty necklace by Zoya Jewels, textured hair and subtle glam completed her look put together by the fashion stylist duo of Pranay Jaitley and Shounak Amonkar. When Vaani Kapoor Had Splurged Rs.20,000 on This Maxi Dress for War Promotions!

A strapless champagne gold embroidered floor-length gown from JULIE by Julie Shah was teamed with glossy glam, textured waves and jewellery by Ayana.

A Gauri and Nainika red backless gown was teamed with wavy hair and nude glam.

A Ritu Kumar flowy, floral printed dress with a deep plunge and a high-low hemline was teamed with a broad belt, wavy hair and subtle natural glam.

A quirky Anamika Khanna ensemble, jewellery by Lara Morakhia and heels by Oscar Tiye was teamed up with wavy hair and a glowy glam. Vaani Kapoor Graces the Cosmopolitan 2020 Magazine Cover in a Sexy Black Faux Leather Jacket!

Glamour certainly never takes a day off for Vaani Kapoor! Here's wishing her a fabulous birthday and a fashion fabulosity for the future.

