Valentine's Day 2020 Hot and Glam Look Ideas: Let Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday and Janhvi Kapoor Teach You How to Look Sensuous for V-Day Celebration (View Pics)

Hot and Glam Outfit Ideas for Valentine's Day celebration (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Is it just we or even you guys can fill love in the air! The cold weather of February with a fickle of warmth is warming your hearts and you are secretly craving for those impromptu coffee dates. The one where you can snuggle in a cosy corner while secretly planning for your Valentine day celebration. While girls are always glamorous 365 days, V-day compels them to put their best fashion foot forward. The day belongs to them and why would she ruin it by picking an ordinary or wrong outfit? For the ones who are still struggling about the right kind of outfit to wear this year, we may have some names who can help you out. Valentine’s Day 2020 Make Up: Easy Tutorial For Pink Lips, Shimmery Eyes and Dewy Cheeks.

From Sara Ali Khan, Alaya F to Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria and Janhvi Kapoor, the new batch of tinsel town stunners are always ready to woo your hearts with their tantalizing looks. From super hot dresses to chic outings, they have some really cool stuff and ideas in store for you and it's time you let them lend you a helping hand. We have personally picked five of the most glamorous outings by our millennial divas that are bound to strike a chord with you. Have a look...

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sara Ali Khan's bold and beautiful white dress is for those girls who like being edgy. They are super comfortable in their own skin and have no qualms about prying eyes. Wear it if you know your date too well and let him get stunned like never before. Fashion Faceoff: Sara Ali Khan or Alaya F - Who Nailed this Stunning Dress with a Bold Neckline Better?

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Red is too cliche for you? No problem. How about a neon green instead? Neons are definitely back in rage and if it's a lunch date for you this year, pick this stunning bodycon dress from Ananya Panday's wardrobe. You won't need to add any extra jewellery for the outfit is making enough noise for itself.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Valentine's Day demands a red outfit, right? Well, try to ditch the usual shade and pick something in the warm zone instead. This Janhvi Kapoor's dress, in fact, is apt for your V-day celebrations. It has the right colour palette and an equal amount of oomph and sensuousness in it.

Tara Sutaria

Tara Sutaria (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Plaid is getting a lot of popularity these days and why restrict yourself to all the formal options? Pick a dress in the fabric like Tara Sutaria that looks equal parts cute and hot. Oh, and its soft hues make it easy for your eyes. Loud colours otherwise will scare off your partner.

Alaya F

Alaya F (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Your partner is more like your best friend and you don't have to worry about looking too hot on your first date? But the, you also want to make it special considering it's Valentine's celebration. If the scenario fits in right for you, we suggest you attempt Alaya F's styling. This cute white dress will look amazing and not OTT. Pair it with strappy heels and get ready to enjoy your evening.