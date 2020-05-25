When Alaya F Was Chicness Galore in a Black Collared Playsuit!

Alaya F in Madison (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A delightful millennial that she is, Alaya F regaled on all fronts earlier this year. An infectious on-screen vibe that was effortless and endearing in her debut, Jawaani Jaaneman, Alaya consciously complimented it with an equally chic fashion game promotional game. Alaya comes across as someone who is uber-comfortable with any given style. Her personal sense of style is carefree, non-fussy with a distinct hint of bohemia. A denim shorts - tee or shirt kinda girl, Alaya swapped it for a chicer promotional arsenal all whilst retaining a signature spunk. Accompanying all her looks were subtle glam and lustrous long wavy hair. Giving the homegrown labels a worthy spin, Alaya had us hooked, booked and cooked! A throwback vibe featuring the always chic black caught our attention for its obvious sleekness. A blazer styled playsuit from Madison with its minimalism and trendy elements suited Alaya to the T.

Here's a closer look at the chic black vibe styled by Sanam Ratansi of Style Cell. Alaya F Is a Hot and Happening Monochrome Delight in This Throwback Picture!

Alaya F - The Infallible Black Number

Alaya took to a cold shoulder cut lapel collared playsuit by Madison with a studded belt. Statement ring and earrings, wavy hair and a subtle glam featuring natural pink lips, signature wispy eyebrows and lightly smudged eyes. Alaya F Loves Basking in the Golden Hour Light, This Mini Ethnic Photoshoot Is the Perfect Result!

Jawani Janeman, a comedy directed by Nitin Kakkar featured Saif Ali Khan as a 40-year-old father and debutant Alaya Furniturewala as his daughter, alongside Tabu playing the role of her mother. Alaya F has signed a three-film deal with Jawaani Jaaneman's producer Jay Shewakramani under his production house banner Northern Lights Film. Alaya will be seen in Stree Rog Vibhaag with Ayushmann Khurrana. Directed by Anubhuti Kashyap, Street Rog Vibhag will be produced by Junglee Pictures and the plot involves a gynaecologist whose life takes a sudden twist when he gives shelter to a girl on the run played by Alaya F.