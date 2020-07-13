She is vivacious and she is funny too! Huma Qureshi keeps the shenanigans going with her spunk on the gram. A throwback vibe from late February this year as Huma attended the screening of the Taapsee Pannu starrer, Thappad caught our attention. While her all-black monochrome vibe was chic, Huma layered her look with a whole lot of gold-toned jewellery - the perfect Bappi Da look! Bappi Da is famed for his profound love for black ensembles and gold jewellery. Huma, styled by Kavita Lakhani paid an ode to the music maverick! We know for a fact that Huma's proclivity for experimental fashion, courtesy different styling sensibilities has often been panned but what distinguishes her is the innate vibe of embracing the curves and snowballing them perfectly into looks that appeal. Her Cannes 2018 and 2019 stint are worthy testimonies of style evolution.

Stepping on those tricky fashion grounds with aplomb and channelling a hotter than ever avatar, here's a closer look. Huma Qureshi Is Channeling That Pristine White Vibe With a Dash of Subtle Glam in These Throwback Pictures!

Huma Qureshi - Bappi Da Vibe!

A Marks & Spencer bustier with a cropped jacket from Zara, leggings and heels from Tresmode were teamed with chunky gold-toned necklaces from Outhouse. A wavy high ponytail and glossy but minimal glam completed her look. Huma Qureshi Cannes Journey: Two Years of Edgy Fashion, Sensational Spunk and Red Carpet Sass!

Huma Qureshi in Marks and Spencer (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Huma was last seen as Shalini in Leila, a dystopian drama web Netflix series based on the 2017 eponymous novel by Prayaag Akbar that follows the story of Shalini, who tries to find her missing daughter in a totalitarian regime in near future. She will be seen in a cameo appearance in Ghoomketu, an upcoming comedy-drama film featuring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Ragini Khanna, Anurag Kashyap and Raghuvir Yadav in the lead roles.

