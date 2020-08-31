She turned a year older last month! Katrina Kaif ringed in her homebound birthday celebrations with some gorgeous looking cakes and a pretty gorgeous self! Dressed in her favourite hue of red, Katrina Kaif roped in some florals and ruffles this time around. Flirty and fun, Katrina flaunted a De La Vali red floral mini dress complimented by flirtatious ruffle edging to create the perfect laidback look. A strikingly tall and lithe frame, a gorgeous face coupled with a rare wit and charm, she is one of the few actresses to have retained an ultra-glamorous and chic fashion game. With social media shenanigans garnering a whopping following of 42.5 million on Instagram, Katrina Kaif never misses dropping in a drool-worthy style for fashion lovers and critics alike to lap up.

Pretty patterns, soft prints, easy silhouettes are all hallmarks of fun, easy fashion. Setting the mood alight with her attitude and style, despite a reserved demeanour, here's how Katrina aced the spring style. Katrina Kaif Sparkles in Pink in This Kay Beauty’s Tutorial!

Katrina Kaif - Floral Chic

It was a De La Vali's red floral mini ruffle dress worth £265(approximately Rs.26,209). The dress was teamed with pulled back open hair, subtle glam and a radiant smile. Yo or Hell No? Katrina Kaif's Very Own 'Pride' Moment and Her Attempt to Rock All Colourful Look.

Katrina Kaif in De La Vali (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front Katrina was last seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat with Salman Khan. She will be seen in Rohit Shetty’s action film, Sooryavanshi with Akshay Kumar. While Akshay essays the role of DCP Veer Sooryavanshi, the chief of the Anti-Terrorism Squad, Katrina will be seen essaying the role of his wife, Aditi Sooryavanshi. The film will be released on 27th March 2019.

