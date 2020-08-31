Shruti Haasan! The millennial ladki is a girl of quite a few virtues, from being a singer, actor, a chat show host to being a trailblazer. Shruti is predominantly seen in Telugu, Tamil industries with a few films in Bollywood. On the fashion front, Shruti channels the same distinct experimental streak with her styles. A stylist's delight, Shruti is equally at ease with ethnic ensembles as she is with high-street basic, grunge or contemporary ones. An accompanying and fabulous beauty game always seals her deal. With a natural flair to own and ace unconventional silhouettes, fabrics, hues and textures, Shruti's heady Instagram feed has us hooked! A throwback vibe of Shruti's acing the double denim trend is on our minds today! While the Canadian Tuxedo or denim on denim style is a much-attempted style, tapping it successfully isn't everyone's cup of tea. But Shruti not just schooled us on a newer way to ace it, but also added her signature spunk.

As comfortable she is in her go-to grunge vibe, Shruti Haasan engaged with her double denim moment. Her glam was helmed by Prakruthi Ananth and the pictures were courtesy of Suhas Photography. Here's a closer look. Wedding Fashion 2019–20: Shruti Haasan and Rakul Preet Singh Dole Out Lessons As the Perfect Bridesmaids!

Shruti Haasan - Denim On Denim

A zippered and cropped denim top was teamed with a pair of high waist denim, strappy stilettos, half braided high wavy ponytail, statement rings and subtle glossy makeup. Shruti Haasan Reveals Why Genuine Friendships Are Rare In The Film Industry!

Shruti Haasan does Denim on Denim (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Shruti recently released her new song ‘Edge’ in collaboration with her band in the UK. She was seen in Yaara, a crime drama directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia with Vidyut Jammwal, Amit Sadh, Vijay Varma and Kenny Basumatary, narrating the story about the rise and fall of four friends' rustling operations across the India–Nepal border. The film was premiered on digital through ZEE5 on 30 July 2020.

