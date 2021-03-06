Indian XXX OnlyFans Star Sakshi Chopra has won so many hearts of her fans online and is always in the news for her bold pictures and other Instagram shenanigans. Sakshi is known to be the HOTTEST fashionista there is. Right from super sexy lingerie style to chicest bikinis, Sakshi Chopra's sartorial choices are just like her- BOLD and Sexy! Did you know that Sakshi Chopra has taken Western music training from Trinity College London since the age of 10? Yes, the multi-talented diva has also performed stage shows in Mumbai. She has also been seen on YouTube channel called 'Feeling Good'. However, recently Sakshi Chopra has been giving us major floral lingerie goals. She has been wearing some of the hottest sheer lingerie with dainty floral details with frills and string work.

The great-granddaughter of Ramayan director Ramanand Sagar had earlier made it clear that she is going to unapologetic and after taking over OnlyFans, Sakshi made a #BussIt Challenge video that was going viral on Instagram and it is the coolest thing you'll see! In August last year, it was being speculated about Sakshi Chopra that she will be seen in Bigg Boss 14 but it did not happen but her pictures & videos are setting social media on fire. Fondly, also known as 'Bikini Girl', Sakshi has shared many pictures of herself setting the internet on fire. People are commenting on her pictures and have flooded her Instagram with hearts. Her Instagram handle is quite popular. She has more than 5 lakh followers.

XXX OnlyFans Star Sakshi Chopra Gives Us Major Sheer Floral Lingerie Goals. Check out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sakshi Chopra (@sakshichopraa)

Sakshi Chopra in Pastel

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sakshi Chopra (@sakshichopraa)

So HOT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sakshi Chopra (@sakshichopraa)

MIND=BLOWN

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sakshi Chopra (@sakshichopraa)

Sakshi Chopra is one of the very few Indians who are on OnlyFans. She is known to team up her bold and naked looks with desi bindi, giving herself an edge over other divas. If you do not know what OnlyFans is then it is a subscription-based website that doesn't conceal any explicit content. Content like XXX photos, videos, talks, video calls, nudity of any kind is allowed here. OnlyFans may not be any Pornhub or xnxx.com but it helps celeb like actors, singers, Insta influencers and dancers to build a connection with their fans that is more personal. Many celebs like XXX star Renee Gracie celebs like Cardi B Mia, Khalifa, Bella Thorne, Tyler Posey, Blac Chyna closer to fans. OnlyFans doesn't provide porn like Pornhub.com or xnxx.com. Although, some of these porn websites are slightly similar to the ones that provide webcam sex like Cam Sex India or Camsoda.com. But in fact, OnlyFans has been credited for giving more independence to the sex workers and entrepreneur-like authority for them to earn money.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 06, 2021 06:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).