OnlyFans Queen Sakshi Chopra has won hearts over social media because of her bold, sexy and unapologetic attitude. With chic yet HOT pics and extremely gorgeous dress sense, the model cum singer has made a social media presence that can make anyone fancifully envious. The great-granddaughter of Ramayan director Ramanand Sagar's great-granddaughter had earlier made it clear that she is going to unapologetically bold and herself on Instagram, and she is proving it. After taking over OnlyFans, Sakshi just made a #BussIt Challenge video that is going viral of Instagram and it is the coolest thing you'll see today!

If you're wondering what the Buss It Challenge it, so according to this challenge, videos of which are shared under #BussIt people show a transition of them from okay to glam. They usually start with a shot of themselves in no makeup and casual clothes and suddenly sit down when the beat drops while twerking in a glamorously SEXY dress. Sakshi did it too except she stumbled while she was twerking. Fans are totally in love with the fact that she continued with the shot and still shared it on social media.

Watch Video: OnlyFans Star Sakshi Chopra Doing the #BussIt Challenge:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sakshi Chopra (@sakshichopraa)

In August last year, Sakshi Chopra became very popular after it was being speculated that she will be seen in Bigg Boss 14 but it did not happen but her pictures & videos are setting social media on fire. If you do not know what OnlyFans is then it is a subscription-based website that doesn't conceal any explicit content. Content like photos, videos, talks, video calls, nudity of any kind is allowed here. OnlyFans helps celebs like actors, singers, Insta influencers and dancers to build a connection with their fans that is more personal. Many celebs like Renee Gracie, Cardi B, Mia Khalifa, Bella Thorne, Tyler Posey, Blac Chyna use it to get closer to fans. OnlyFans has been credited for giving more independence to the sex workers and entrepreneur-like authority for them to earn money.

Sakshi has trained in Western music from Trinity College London since the age of 10, Sakshi also performs stage shows in Mumbai, she has also worked in a YouTube video titled 'Feeling Good'. Although so far she has not acted in any film or TV shows. Sakshi, born on September 23, 1997, is also a singer & her mother Meenakshi Sagar is a producer, Meenakshi Sagar was the granddaughter of Ramanand Sagar, who was married to Ajay Rai Madhan.

