Bhumi Pednekar's sheer grit is admirable! Not just for her refusal to get into the regular off-the mill grind of glamorous roles but crafting a fine film landscape of unconventional roles but also how she believes in pulling the plug off-screen with her experimental styles. If her strong on-screen presence keeps the audiences hooked then her off-screen shenanigans keep the fashion lovers and critics alike hooked. Often helmed as a poster girl for all the curvaceous girls out there, Bhumi Pednekar rarely skips the style beat and has developed a carefully curated tried and tested knack to go for silhouettes, fabrics, and cuts that flatter her petite frame the most with varied fashion stylists. She has crafted a signature style that bordered high on chic, street style fun and ethno cool but also is edgy and sartorial. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, Bhumi opted for a minimalist contemporary ensemble from the homegrown label, Notebook. A white top tucked into a khaki toned high waist skirt was paired off with nude sandals, jewellery by Misho, textured wavy hair and signature nude glam. Bhumi Pednekar Works Off a Slick Printed Athleisure Charm!
Bhumi Pednekar was seen as Kajal Yadav aka Kitty in Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare that released on 18 September 2020 on Netflix. She was also seen in Durgamati, a horror thriller film directed by G. Ashok, which is a remake of his own 2018 Telugu film Bhaagamathie.
