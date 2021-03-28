Bhumi Pednekar's sheer grit is admirable! Not just for her refusal to get into the regular off-the mill grind of glamorous roles but crafting a fine film landscape of unconventional roles but also how she believes in pulling the plug off-screen with her experimental styles. If her strong on-screen presence keeps the audiences hooked then her off-screen shenanigans keep the fashion lovers and critics alike hooked. Often helmed as a poster girl for all the curvaceous girls out there, Bhumi Pednekar rarely skips the style beat and has developed a carefully curated tried and tested knack to go for silhouettes, fabrics, and cuts that flatter her petite frame the most with varied fashion stylists. She has crafted a signature style that bordered high on chic, street style fun and ethno cool but also is edgy and sartorial. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, Bhumi opted for a minimalist contemporary ensemble from the homegrown label, Notebook. A white top tucked into a khaki toned high waist skirt was paired off with nude sandals, jewellery by Misho, textured wavy hair and signature nude glam. Bhumi Pednekar Works Off a Slick Printed Athleisure Charm!

Bhumi Pednekar (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bhumi Pednekar was seen as Kajal Yadav aka Kitty in Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare that released on 18 September 2020 on Netflix. She was also seen in Durgamati, a horror thriller film directed by G. Ashok, which is a remake of his own 2018 Telugu film Bhaagamathie.

