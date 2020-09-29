Hina Khan's Instagram account is a sheer delight for her fans. TV's most popular name, Hina is busy carving a name for herself in Bollywood these days. While she has already walked the Cannes red carpet and her outings were nothing but stunning, we also admire the way she styles herself for her promotional outings. From cutesy dresses to formal chic, Khan's attires are modish, often trendy and charming. She woos our hearts with her infallible self and her outfits are in sync with her strong persona. Yo or Hell No? Sanjana Sanghi's Blue Shirt Dress With Bright Yellow Heels.

Hina's new Instagram upload sees her decked up in a brown trench coat dress that looks wonderful. We loved its overall design and its colour palette in particular. The combination of brown with black did wonders for us and we adored the way she paired it with black strappy heels. Hina further paired her look with matching lip colour, well-defined brows, kohled eyes and perfectly contoured face. It was a case of smart styling overall. Yo or Hell No? Katrina Kaif's Very Own 'Pride' Moment and Her Attempt to Rock All Colourful Look.

Check Out Hina Khan's #OOTD

Hina Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

While we are definitely in favour of her styling and think it's commendable, what's your take on it? Do you think it deserves all your attention or is too basic for your taste? Let us know by voting for your choice in the box below or simply by tweeting us your views at @latestly.

Hina Khan's Brown Trenchcoat Dress - Yo or Hell No? Yes, it is stunning No, it is blah

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 29, 2020 05:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).