If you are among those who love prints and funky prints in particular then it's obvious that Huma Qureshi's new pantsuit will strike a chord with you. The actress who's currently on a roll with two big releases in a month is grabbing every opportunity she can to slay. After wowing us through her previous outfits, Huma's back to dazzle us with her funky pantsuit this time. The outfit is loud, yes, and it's strictly for those who love bright colours. Huma Qureshi Strikes a Pose In Her Red Hot Midi Dress For Maharani Promotions.

Huma's team of stylists took to their Instagram account to share pictures in her new vibrant outfit. Huma's pantsuit belonged to the house of Amore couture and we loved the way she paired it with simple white heels. Loose curly hair, highlighted cheeks, pink lips, curled eyelashes and well-defined brows completed her look further. The outfit may look too much on your eyes but we suggest you give it some time to sink in. Huma Qureshi Takes Her Fashion Game a Notch Higher During Maharani Promotions (View Pics).

Huma Qureshi for Maharani Promotions

Huma Qureshi (Photo Credits: Instagram)

