She may be a star wife but she has stamped her presence firmly as a conscious mother who goes on to influence with her experiences, a fashion-conscious millennial with her poignant style and a distinct charm and wit. While her husband and actor Shahid Kapoor is a certified style icon, Mira too goes on to maintain a fine tempratement of subtle and sartorial sensibilities along with a minimal beauty game in tow. Having experimented with quite a few fashion stylists, it would be safe to say that her choices have only evolved for the better. A millennial mommy to two kids, Misha and Zain, Mira's fashion arsenal now features sharp moments of elegant ethnics, crisp modern outfits and neo saree moments. A recent style of hers while holidaying saw her stun in separates from the homegrown label, Summer Somewhere. A tie up top worth Rs.4,790 was paired off with pink toned pants, a black overlay by All Saints, a pink metal wire bucket bag worth Rs.22,400 by Rimzim Dadu and a pair of flats by Aprajita Toor. Textured wavy hair and barely-there glam completed her look.

Mira Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

As a quintessential industry outsider whose style mantra is seemingly unperturbed, Mira Kapoor delighted with yet another laidback style.

