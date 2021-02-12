We love how Rasika Dugal having dabbled in all waters and aced them all, whether it is films, theatre, short films, television or web series continues to astound! While her transition from web series to clinching meatier roles in one-of-a-kind movies is inspiring, she maintains a similar temperament off-screen too exuding those unmissable vibes of having figured it all out, whether it's the array of unconventional roles that she essays with utmost passion or raising the sartorial bar with every appearance. She is sorted, humble and content handlingit all with her signature silent aplomb. A petite beauty, Rasika has come to exemplify an innate understanding of cuts, silhouettes and hues that flatter her to the T. For a recent photoshoot at Vista Rooms saw Rasika enlist the styling precision of stylist Akshita Singh. A sublime red tie black silk dress worth Rs.23,650 from Aroka was paired off with a textured silk cape by Alamelu worth Rs. 21,900. Earrings and rings by Studip Metallurgy, beige toned sandals by Cai Store, wavy hair and subtle makeup completed her look. The photoshoot was lensed by Meetesh Taneja. Rasika Dugal on Delhi Crimes’ Emmy Nomination: Thrilled That It’s Getting the Recognition That It Deserves.

Rasika was seen in the comedy drama, Lootcase alongside Kunal Khemu, Vijay Raaz and Ranvir Shorey in supporting roles. She was seen in Zee5's Darbaan, a drama also featuring Sharib Hashmi, Sharad Kelkar, Flora Saini and Harsh Chhaya that follows the story of a master and his caretaker.

She was also seen in A Suitable Boy, a drama miniseries written by Andrew Davies, directed by Mira Nair and starring Tabu, Ishaan Khatter, Tanya Maniktala, and Ram Kapoor. She also reprised her role of Beena Tripathi in Amazon Prime Video's Mirzapur 2. She will be seen in the second season of Out Of Love.

