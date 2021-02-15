Sara Ali Khan, the stunning millennial who came, saw and conquered with her brilliant screen presence right from her debut film, Kedarnath and Simmba goes on to woo off-screen too with her wit, charm and a stunning persona. On the fashion front, Sara isn't the one to stick to subtle styles and believes in amping up the vibes with oodles of experimentation. She has crafted a quirky style arsenal with varied stylists from the word go! Holidaying in Maldives, Sara took to charming with a printed resort style. A Tiger Toga by Studio Verandah was paired off with embellished white thomg sandals, nude glam and textured hair. The design that allowed Sara to flaunt her toned legs was created to raise awareness for anti poaching and efforts made by Tiger Watch Ranthambhore. The super soft sustainable dress was chic AF and flattered Sara's lithe frame quite well! Sara Ali Khan Workout and Diet: Exercise Regime of The ‘Love Aaj Kal 2’ Actress That Has Led to Her Transformation.

Sara Ali Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sara was last seen in Coolie No.1 as Sarah Rozario, a comedy film directed by David Dhawan and produced by Vashu Bhagnani. A remake of the 1995 film of the same name, the film featured Varun Dhawan with Paresh Rawal in a supporting role. The film was released on 25 December, during Christmas on Amazon Prime Video. She will be seen in Atrangi Re, a romantic drama film directed by Aanand L. Rai and starring Dhanush and Akshay Kumar.

