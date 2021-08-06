While Diet Sabya is busy slamming the new poster of Marjaawan song from Bell Bottom, its lead actress, Vaani Kapoor is having field time with her promotional wardrobe. The actress is actively promoting her espionage thriller these days and we are impressed with her delightful choices for the same. After a stunning ivory and gold Anarkali from the house of Manish Malhotra, Kapoor picked a simple yet elegant ethnic outfit designed by Anita Dongre. And while we approve of her choice, what's your take on it? Yo or Hell No? Vidya Balan's Printed Saree By Masaba Gupta for 'Sherni' Promotions.

Vaani's baby pink Anarkali outfit with a slightly deep neckline was paired with a matching embellished dupatta and bottom. She kept her look extremely subtle by accessorising it with no jewellery and just a finger-ring. She further opted for a dewy makeup look to go with her outfit. Pink lip gloss, nude eye makeup, curled eyelashes and contoured cheeks completed her look further. The ethnic outfit by Anita Dongre looked regale on the War beauty and accentuated her tall frame really well. Yo or Hell No? Nora Fatehi's Shimmery Blue Dress By Naeem Khan.

Vaani Kapoor in Anita Dongre

Vaani Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

If asked to vote, will you give it a big 'yay' or simply 'nay'? Are you as smitten as we are with her choice or do you think she should have picked something else? Drop your comments on Twitter at @latestly or simply choose the desired option from the box below.

