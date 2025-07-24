Aadi Amavasai is an auspicious Hindu occasion that is celebrated in Tamil Hindu with great devotion and fanfare. Aadi Amavasai is an important Tamil Hindu festival observed on the new moon day i.e. Amavasya in the Tamil month of Aadi, which usually falls between mid-July to mid-August. Aadi Amavasai 2025 falls on Thursday, July 24. This occasion holds deep spiritual significance, especially for honouring ancestors, also known as Pitru Devatas and doing ancestral rituals. According to drikpanchang, the Aadi Amavasai 2025 Tithi begins at 02:28 AM on July 24 and ends at 12:40 AM on July 25. In this article, let’s know more about Aadi Amavasai 2025 date, Aadi Amavasai 2025 timings and the significance of the important Tamil festival. Amavasya 2025 Dates and Tithi: Complete New Moon Calendar, Rituals and Other Important Details Dedicated to Ancestor Worship and Charity.

Aadi Amavasai 2025 Date

Aadi Amavasai 2025 falls on Thursday, July 24, 2025. According to drikpanchang, the Aadi Amavasai 2025 Tithi begins at 02:28 AM on July 24 and ends at 12:40 AM on July 25.

Aadi Amavasai Significance

Aadi Amavasai holds great religious significance for Hindus across Tamil Nadu as it is believed that offering tarpanam on this day helps bring peace to departed souls and removes Pitru Dosha. It is said that performing tarpanam on Aadi Amavasai not only brings peace to the departed souls but also clears karmic obstacles in one's current life.

As per religious beliefs, the month of Aadi is a spiritually powerful time for worship, charity, and prayers to the Gods and forefathers. On this day, devotees bathe in sacred rivers or sea and offer special prayers at Shiva temples, especially Rameswaram, Thiruvannamalai, and Kumbakonam. Donating food, clothes, and essentials to the poor and Brahmins is considered meritorious on this day.

