Akshaya Tritiya is the auspicious celebration of the third day in the bright half of the Hindu month of Vaishakh. Akshaya Tritiya 2021 is on May 14, coinciding with the birth anniversary of Lord Parshuram. Akshaya Tritiya, also known as Akha Teej is considered to be an extremely auspicious day to begin new things, buy gold or other metal objects and overall take the first step towards having a more prosperous life. People, therefore, share Happy Akshaya Tritiya wishes, Akshaya Tritiya 2021 messages, Akshaya Tritiya 2021 WhatsApp Stickers, and Facebook Status Pictures with family and friends to spread the festive cheer. In addition to Akshaya Tritiya 2021 wishes and Akha Teej HD images, we also bring you Lord Parshuram Jayanti Facebook Greetings, as the events coincide this year.

The word - Akshaya Tritiya - translates to never-ending prosperity, joy, hope, and success (Akshaya) on the third day (Tritiya). Akshaya Tritiya is widely celebrated by Hindus as well as Jains across India. There are various stories behind the origin of this observance. The most famous of course is that Lord Krishna gifted the Akshaya Patra to Draupadi. Akshaya Patra was a vessel that was blessed to always be full, thereby providing for the family, even through challenging times. Many people also believe that Ved Vyasa began reciting the Hindu epic Mahabharata to Ganesha on Akshaya Tritiya.

Akshaya Tritiya celebration also coincides with the birthday of Lord Parashuram, the sixth avatar of Lord Vishnu. As we celebrate Akshaya Tritiya 2021, here are some Happy Akshaya Tritiya wishes, Akshaya Tritiya 2021 messages, Happy Akshaya Tritiya 2021 WhatsApp Stickers, and Facebook Status Pictures that you can share online.

Akshaya Tritiya 2021 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This Akshaya Tritiya Blesses You with Opulence and Prosperity. Here’s Hoping Happiness Comes to You. Wishing You a Bright Future in Your Life.

Akshaya Tritiya 2021 Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Akshaya Means One That Never Diminishes. May This Day of Akshaya Tritiya Bring You Good Luck, Which Never Diminishes.

Parshuram Jayanti (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Parshuram Teaches Us That Shastra and Shaastra, Both Are Important in Life, and Those Who Know Both Will Always Survive. Happy Parshuram Jayanti.

Parshuram Jayanti HD Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let Us Seek the Blessings of the Strongest of All, Intellectual of All. Sending Warm Wishes on Parshuram Jayanti.

As mentioned before, Akshaya Tritiya is said to be an extremely auspicious day. Several people also consider this to be a very good day for marriages, new ventures, and more. Buying gold, silver, or other metals or products that indicate prosperity is also a common practice. Women, particularly observe fasts on this day, praying for the happiness and well-being of their family. Akshaya Tritiya is also said to be a perfect occasion to be benevolent and indulge in charity. We hope that this Akshaya Tritiya, your life is filled with all the prosperity and happiness you deserve.

