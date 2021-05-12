Happy Akshaya Tritiya 2021! The auspicious Hindu festival when most people buy gold for good luck is here. This day holds immense importance and the holy festival of Akshaya Tritiya is celebrated every year on Tritiya Tithi of Shukla Paksha of Vaishakh month. This year, the festival of Akshaya Tritiya will be celebrated on May 14, 2021, according to the gregorian calendar. Holy bathing on this auspicious day is said to wash away all your sins if you believe the legends. The worship of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Vishnu also takes place on this day. However, there are several rules you must follow on Akshaya Tritiya to bring good luck into your life. Check out:

Akshaya Tritiya 2021 Dos and Don'ts

Clean Your House: Special care should be taken for cleanliness at home on the auspicious day of Akshaya Tritiya. Clean the house well on this day. If there is Ganga water in your house, then spray the Ganges water all over the house. According to religious beliefs, Maa Lakshmi resides in the same house where cleanliness is taken care of.

Don't Indulge in Arguments: Do not let any kind of tribulation or fighting-fight take place in the house on this auspicious day. Mother Laxmi does not live in the house where there is unrest. The house where the environment is good, where the family members live lovingly, there is never a shortage of money.

Have Satvik Food: Eat satvik food on the auspicious day of Akshaya Tritiya. Offer food to God before eating. On this day, tamasic food and meat and liquor should not be consumed. Meditate more and more on this day.

Donate: Donating has a lot of importance on the auspicious day of Akshaya Tritiya. Donating on this date is considered auspicious. Donating according to religious beliefs results in manifold results. On this day, donate according to your ability.

Worship Lord Vishnu and Maa Lakshmi: Akshaya Tritiya is auspicious. Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi should be worshiped on this day. After taking a morning bath on this auspicious date, light a lamp in the temple of the house and meditate on Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi.

Make Bhog: God should offer bhog on the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya. You can offer enjoyment as you wish. Keep this in mind, God is offered satvik food. After offering bhog to God, feed part of the bhog to Gaia and distribute the rest to all the family members.

Avoid Non-Veg and Alcohol: Meat and liquor should not be consumed on the auspicious day of Akshaya Tritiya.

According to religious beliefs, a person doing wrong on the day of Akshaya Tritiya has to face many problems in life. Help needy people on this day. Donate according to your ability.

